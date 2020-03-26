Mayor de Blasio Says Shooting Hoops Is Fine But No Pick Up Basketball Games During Coronavirus Pandemic - Be Warned Roosevelt Island Basketball Players To Keep Your Social Distance And No Pick Up Games
Social distancing is taking hold with New Yorkers — but we're seeing some issues when it comes to basketball courts. If you want to go shoot hoops with your kids, that's fine.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 26, 2020
But we can't have pick-up games. If people don’t follow the rules, we’ll take hoops down.
A Roosevelt Island Tipster sends in these photos of a basketball game at Roosevelt Island Sportspark court and reports:
They were playing together with the same ball.Another resident adds:
Yes, it's a beautiful day, but
by now everyone should know how to behave in this situation.
They’re all sweating on that ball and each other! This is not Social Distancing
