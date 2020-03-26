Thursday, March 26, 2020

Mayor de Blasio Says Shooting Hoops Is Fine But No Pick Up Basketball Games During Coronavirus Pandemic - Be Warned Roosevelt Island Basketball Players To Keep Your Social Distance And No Pick Up Games


A Roosevelt Island Tipster sends in these photos of a basketball game at Roosevelt Island Sportspark court and reports:
They were playing together with the same ball.


Yes, it's a beautiful day, but


by now everyone should know how to behave in this situation.
Another resident adds:
They’re all sweating on that ball and each other! This is not Social Distancing

