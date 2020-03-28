NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Visits Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen In Support Of Local Restaurants - You Can Support Our Open Businesses Too, Nisi, Foodtown Supermarket, Island Wine, Piccolo Trattoria, Wholesome Factory Organic Market, Bread & Butter Deli And Cafe @Cornell Tech
As previously reported, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Roosevelt Island last Tuesday to view the additional hospital beds being created at Coler Hospital. Mayor de Blasio made another Roosevelt Island stop that day at Nisi Kitchen to support our local restaurants according to this tweet by Nisi owner Alex Razaghi.
We're thrilled to receive NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio at Nisi Kitchen, who stopped by to give some words of encouragement. Thank you so much for your support! pic.twitter.com/Q5tYafk3BX— NisiKitchen (@NisiKitchen) March 24, 2020
You can support our open Roosevelt Island businesses too including:
- Nisi Kitchen - (212) 752-1517
Please be aware that Nisi Kitchen is adjusting operation hours from 10am and closing at 11pm throughout the week, please stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/PQlMQfRcgu— NisiKitchen (@NisiKitchen) March 23, 2020
- Foodtown Supermarket (212) 371-2680. Please prioritize the hours of 7am-8am on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s for our senior citizens, immunocompromised and disabled neighbors. It will be greatly appreciated.
- Island Wine - (212) 355-3111
- Piccolo Trattoria – (212) 753-2300 will be open for takeout and delivery Thursday - Sunday
- Subway Sandwich Shop – (212) 486-7700 Delivering via Doordash
- Wholesome Factory Organic Market – (212) 207-1912
- Bread and Butter Deli – (212) 838-3964
Nisi Kitchen is open for business to continue to nourish the community. Nisi is now contactless and doing everything possible to protect our community.Also, don't forget the Cafe @Cornell Tech (917 594 3876) which is offering Take Out & Pre Order Pick Up of:
They are now accepting payment only by credit card to eliminate physical transferring of cash.
They are now taking orders only by phone to minimize in person contact.
For pick-up orders, not only will they call you when your order is ready but they have also created a safe space, in the vestibule area between the street and restaurant entrancandes, where they will leave orders.
And finally, they are offering contact-free delivery where they will leave your order outside your door. They will call you to let you know when it is there.
Some menu items to look out for? Their cocktail packages and family platters to keep you going through these strange days.
Nisi has always been here for the island community and they’re not stopping now!
Nisi is open for business every day of the week between 10AM and 11PM. Place your order by phone at 212.752.1517, their website or Grubhub.
Let’s support them so they can support us.
- Grab & Go
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- Dinner
- Snacks
