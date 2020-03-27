Friday, March 27, 2020

Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend - But Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency

According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service


 to and from Manhattan this weekend.

The Roosevelt Island Tram is operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule. 

