Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend - But Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service
to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Tomorrow, Friday (!), March 27, we'll operate the MTA Essential service plan, with some adjustments.— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) March 27, 2020
If you MUST travel, check this feed or https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb for service status before you go. pic.twitter.com/bYteHu0iNV
The Roosevelt Island Tram is operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule.
During this uncertain time, NYC Ferry will remain a reliable mode of transportation for essential workers and those traveling to hospitals and vital medical facilities. Please stay home - but we're here for you when needed. #NYCFerry pic.twitter.com/6UuBsEbgxu— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) March 19, 2020
