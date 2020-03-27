Friday, March 27, 2020

Very Sad News, Roosevelt Island Resident Mark Blum Dies From Coronavirus - Condolences To His Family, Friends, Neighbors And Colleagues

Roosevelt Island Riverwalk resident Mark Blum has died of complications from the Coronavirus.



According to the Screen Actors Guild:
... Blum, who joined the union in 1978 and became known for roles in Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan, had a prolific career on screen and stage. The Obie Award-winning actor was also an ardent supporter of his union; he served as a Screen Actors Guild New York Board member from 2007 to 2013, was elected for a three-year term to the National Board in 2008, and served as an alternate member in 2007 and 2011. Additionally, he served on dozens of national committees over the years, including the SAGindie, Organizing, Agent Relations and various contract committees...

... He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones.”...



Here's Mr Blum speaking on what it is to be an actor.



Condolences to the family, friends, neighbors and colleagues of Mark Blum

