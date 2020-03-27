Very Sad News, Roosevelt Island Resident Mark Blum Dies From Coronavirus - Condolences To His Family, Friends, Neighbors And Colleagues
Roosevelt Island Riverwalk resident Mark Blum has died of complications from the Coronavirus.
It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7— Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020
Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed.— Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020
Thinking of you all. Please #stayhome. #COVID19
According to the Screen Actors Guild:
... Blum, who joined the union in 1978 and became known for roles in Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan, had a prolific career on screen and stage. The Obie Award-winning actor was also an ardent supporter of his union; he served as a Screen Actors Guild New York Board member from 2007 to 2013, was elected for a three-year term to the National Board in 2008, and served as an alternate member in 2007 and 2011. Additionally, he served on dozens of national committees over the years, including the SAGindie, Organizing, Agent Relations and various contract committees...
... He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones.”...
With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb— Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020
I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules! #covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan
Here's Mr Blum speaking on what it is to be an actor.
Condolences to the family, friends, neighbors and colleagues of Mark Blum
