A Lovely Sunny Spring Day To Be Out On Roosevelt Island This Sunday But Please Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Masks When Outside For Your Protection And Others
It was a beautiful sunny spring Sunday today and some Roosevelt Island ladies were out at the Cornell Cafe with their masks on and practicing social distancing from each other.
Image From Vicki Feinmel
Social distancing at Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park too.
360 degree view of NYC East River waterfront from Roosevelt Island @4FreedomsPark today. Social distance being maintained pic.twitter.com/xszsBXE0nn— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 19, 2020
But some people were not wearing masks outdoors and walking a bit to close to others.
@Rooseveltisland @Rooseveltisland there's a lot of people outside without face coverings. They're jogging, walking, cycling with close proximity to others. Where is the enforcement of the current law that mandates face coverings?— Joanna Sawruk (@joannamkim) April 19, 2020
Thanks for this note. Agreed.— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) April 19, 2020
That is no true. Governor said it is outside as well especially encountering people closer than 6 feet to you.— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) April 19, 2020
fwiw I generally wear masks when going to public places but I definitely don't want the cops hassling me if i happen to be outside without one.— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) April 19, 2020
A very important perspective for @RIOCny @Rooseveltisland @NYCMayorsOffice @NYGovCuomo @galeabrewer to consider https://t.co/4FC61UBJOm— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) April 7, 2020
Nice. I tried going out 37 days ago and there were too many people out NOT wearing masks. Social distancing is opt in and 6 feet is not enough distance. This video shows indoor air-borne particles and how long they linger. https://t.co/3sk6ZRGogo #StaySafeStayHealthy— Jonn Nubian ® (@JonnNubian) April 19, 2020
Governor Cuomo and Mayor deBlasio on staying safe and keeping social distance
The curve may be flattening but we can’t stop what we’re doing now.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 19, 2020
Social distancing saves lives.
Stay Home. Stop the Spread. Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/GPeAMWPXLW
The reason we’ll beat back this disease is because YOU are practicing social distancing. DON’T stop now.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 19, 2020
It's going to be beautiful today, but DON’T underestimate our enemy. We cannot let it reassert itself.
Stay inside and stay safe.
How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020
and a warning from NYPD
NYPD reminding people to socially distance in parks pic.twitter.com/0p8XOJJ7rA— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) April 19, 2020
Hey, if planes
Aircraft spotted social distancing above Roosevelt Island https://t.co/AHAdDDGaNM— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 19, 2020
The ducks were complying with proper social distancing! pic.twitter.com/JEAmPIZHv2— Samer (@sjhanna01) April 19, 2020
and ducks can social distance, so can we.
0 comments :
Post a Comment