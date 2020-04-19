Sunday, April 19, 2020

A Lovely Sunny Spring Day To Be Out On Roosevelt Island This Sunday But Please Keep Your Social Distance And Wear Masks When Outside For Your Protection And Others

It was a beautiful sunny spring Sunday today and some Roosevelt Island ladies were out at the Cornell Cafe with their masks on and practicing social distancing from each other.

Image From Vicki Feinmel

Social distancing at Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park too.

But some people were not wearing masks outdoors and walking a bit to close to others.







Governor Cuomo and Mayor deBlasio on staying safe and keeping social distance



and a warning from NYPD

Hey, if planes



and ducks can social distance, so can we.

