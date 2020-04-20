Air Force Plane Spotted Flying Very Low Over Roosevelt Island, Astoria, LIC And East River Waterfront - Frightens Some Observers
Roosevelt Island Social Media report:
Is that what I just saw fly over Astoria? I was thinking that it didn’t look like it was on the usual flight path into LGA.— Charles Ferranti (@chazferrari) April 20, 2020
can you post the video— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
I took a picture pic.twitter.com/7qPTvqFg4W— PaulMcDougall (@PaulMcDougall) April 20, 2020
My apartment on 2nd Ave, so it was probably over the East River at the time.— PaulMcDougall (@PaulMcDougall) April 20, 2020
