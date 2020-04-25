Beautiful Saturday Afternoon On Roosevelt Island Today - RIOC Closes Southpoint Park For Failure To Observe Coronavirus Social Distancing
People were out and about on Roosevelt Island this pleasant sunny Sunday afternoon.
Roosevelt Island is fortunate to have a lot of open space particularly on a nice afternoon like today. People are out, most wearing masks and keeping social distance @cornell_tech campus and outdoor cafe area. pic.twitter.com/nn0f9crwnR— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 25, 2020
“Most” wearing masks but many without.— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) April 25, 2020
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms on East River Promenade across from Cornell Tech Today pic.twitter.com/XnvSiB8aAL— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 25, 2020
After 40 days I decided to go out for necessities and enjoy the weather. It's no better than it was 40 days ago, except more people are wearing masks, but not all. Not social distancing being practiced. get it together #NewYork #NYTough #StaySafeStayHealthy #rooseveltisland #nyc— Jonn Nubian ® (@JonnNubian) April 25, 2020
But apparently people were not observing Social Distancing at Southpoint Park. This evening around 6 PM, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced:
Due to the Social Distancing rules, South Point Park will be closed, for the reminder of the day. This will help enforce Social Distancing and stop the spread. Everyone remain safe and wear your face mask.I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
What was happening at Southpoint Park to close it. How many people were there.Mr McCauley replied:
Is this just for remaining part of today
t is just for the remainder of today, but will will close the park whenever we see social distancing is not being followed. I’ve asked PSD for details about today’s incident.
