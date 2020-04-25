Saturday, April 25, 2020

Beautiful Saturday Afternoon On Roosevelt Island Today - RIOC Closes Southpoint Park For Failure To Observe Coronavirus Social Distancing

People were out and about on Roosevelt Island this pleasant sunny Sunday afternoon.





But apparently people were not observing Social Distancing at Southpoint Park. This evening around 6 PM, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced:
Due to the Social Distancing rules, South Point Park will be closed, for the reminder of the day. This will help enforce Social Distancing and stop the spread. Everyone remain safe and wear your face mask.
I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
What was happening at Southpoint Park to close it. How many people were there.

Is this just for remaining part of today
Mr McCauley replied:
t is just for the remainder of today, but will will close the park whenever we see social distancing is not being followed. I’ve asked PSD for details about today’s incident.

