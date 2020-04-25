Jazz Pianist And Accordionist Ben Rosenblum From Roosevelt Island - Streaming Live Concerts Every Sunday, Take A Listen Now And Enjoy
Here's another example of talented Roosevelt Islanders going virtual to perform their music during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Ben Rosenblum is an accomplished Jazz Pianist, Accordionist and Composer.
Ben grew up on Roosevelt Island, still practices here, teaches local young piano players and was on the faculty of The Child School. Take a listen and enjoy.
Ben Rosenblum is doing live streaming of his concerts every Sunday at 4 PM. Take a listen tomorrow right here.
Learn more about Ben Rosenblum here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment