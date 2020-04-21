Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident And Jazz/Gospel Singer Juanita Fleming Performs Uplifting Get Things Done Song In Her Apartment During Coronavirus Pandemic Self Quarantine
Juanita Fleming is a long time Roosevelt Island resident as well as a talented Jazz and Gospel singer.
Image From You Tube Video
Ms Fleming's daughter, Rosha Gomez-Powell, who grew up on Roosevelt Island, reports that her mom wrote and performed Get Things Done during the Coronavirus Pandemic:
While COVID19 has taken center stage of the world, artists, like Juanita Fleming, are finding their own unique way to share positive music during this uncertain time. The call to find a collective voice to 'get things done' as a society and mantra for the whole world is so appropriate for today. Performed by Ms. Fleming during self-quarantine on Roosevelt island, NYC April 2020Here's uplifting music video of Get Things Done written and performed by Roosevelt Island resident Juanita Fleming. Ms Flemming refers to the song as The Stand Together Song.
Ms Gomez Powell adds:
With more than 60 years in the entertainment business, she has performed all over the world acting and singing both jazz and gospel music. Reminiscent of the ingenuity of jazz masters of yesteryear, her passion is now centered around writing music, mainly a mix of gospel and jazz. Ms. Fleming has also performed on Broadway, in motion pictures, commercials – both on-screen and voice-overs. She is also a vocal teacher and gives God ALL of the glory as the Author of her talents.More info about Juanita Fleming available at her Facebook Page.
Since 1979, Juanita Fleming has made Roosevelt Island her home. She has deep community ties and has often taken part in activities to benefit the residents of the Island.
