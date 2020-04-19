More Sad News, 24 Year Veteran Of The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Detective Wayne Jones Dies From Coronavirus, Condolences To His Family, Friends & Colleagues - Second Member Of PSD To Die From Coronavirus
More terribly sad news from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC). A second member of the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department has died from the Coronavirus.
According to RIOC today:
Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Jones
The Passing of Detective Wayne Jones
We regret to inform you of the passing of Detective Wayne Jones, a 24-year veteran of the Public Safety Department (PSD). He leaves behind a wife and two children. He was an integral part of the department and he will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him and work with him.
Detective Jones is the second PSD member to pass away from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Please keep Detective Jones, Officer Corey Fischer, and all those affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers.
0 comments :
Post a Comment