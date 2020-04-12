Nature Oblivious To Coronavirus, Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms Blooming - Take A Virtual Walk And Enjoy
Corona-dispatch from Roosevelt Island, NYC:— Juana Bimba (@sirimba) April 5, 2020
Nature,oblivious to virus, is singing out 4 joy here, w/the brightest display of cherry blossoms n d city. (Better,no ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’this yr.,so pesky gawkers from elsewhere are staying home in droves.) pic.twitter.com/9ZGWr9FveK
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms were in full bloom earlier this week.
A pink dream on #rooseveltisland #cherryblossoms #eastriver #NYC #onenyc #isolationisland #NYCstrong pic.twitter.com/yBckU6INeJ— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) April 8, 2020
Take a virtual walk on the promenade and enjoy.
