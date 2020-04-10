No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend - 50 MTA Workers Die From Coronavirus, Subway Ridership Down 93%, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Apr 10 - 13, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM Coney Island-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St
Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.
No Coney Island-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.
Ridership decline as of Thursday:— Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) April 10, 2020
- Subway: 93%
- LIRR: 97%
- Metro-North: 95%
- Bridge+Tunnel traffic: 66%
The Roosevelt Island Tram and Red Bus are operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule.
- Always leave 6 feet between you and other riders and crew, both at the landing and on the boat.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 7, 2020
- Consider wearing a face covering when outside.
- Remember to use the NYC Ferry app instead of paper tickets to help decrease touch points.
- Wash your hands frequently.
