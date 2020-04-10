Friday, April 10, 2020

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend - 50 MTA Workers Die From Coronavirus, Subway Ridership Down 93%, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency


According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Apr 10 - 13, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM Coney Island-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St

Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.

No Coney Island-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.

The Roosevelt Island Tram and Red Bus are operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule.

