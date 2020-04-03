No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend - Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency
Hello, everyone.— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) April 3, 2020
Friday, April 3, we plan to operate MTA Essential Service. We are running as many trains as we can with the crews we have available. Plan for extra travel time and check status on your line here or at https://t.co/uMj5qxpuox
If your trip isn't essential 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/yfs53iUlHI
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Apr 3 - 6, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM Jamaica-bound F trains are rerouted via the E after 47-50 Sts, Manhattan to Roosevelt Av, Queens
No Jamaica-bound F service at 57 St, Lexington Av/63 St, Roosevelt Island and 21 St-Queensbridge.
The Roosevelt Island Tram is operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule.
Please remember to respect social distancing requirements and remain 6ft away from your fellow riders when in line for the ferry and while onboard. We appreciate your cooperation. Our priority remains to keep our riders safe as we provide reliable transportation. #NYCFerry pic.twitter.com/GQB5zjmH4w— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) March 30, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment