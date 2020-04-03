Friday, April 3, 2020

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend - Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency


According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Apr 3 - 6, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM Jamaica-bound F trains are rerouted via the E after 47-50 Sts, Manhattan to Roosevelt Av, Queens

No Jamaica-bound F service at 57 St, Lexington Av/63 St, Roosevelt Island and 21 St-Queensbridge.

The Roosevelt Island Tram is operating and here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Winter Schedule. 

