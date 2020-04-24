Play The Blues Tony - Roosevelt Island Resident Tony Vita Coronavirus Apartment Music Video, The Legend Begins
It's almost Friday night. For most of us, we've been stuck in our apartments and not gone off Roosevelt Island for at least a month. If there ever was a time, now is it for some Roosevelt Island blues.
Play the Blues Tony Vita!!!!!
Watch out Edge, Bono might bring Tony in for U2's next gig.
Check out some more Roosevelt Island performers at tonight's Virtual Talent Show.
