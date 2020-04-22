RIRA Youth Committee Chair Develops Art History Lessons For Roosevelt Island Students And Families During Coronavirus School Shutdown, 2nd Lesson On Delphic Sibyl By Michelangelo - Cornell Tech Computer Science, Beacon Virtual Classroom, Music Play Station & Island Om Yoga Programs Available Too
Last week we began a Roosevelt Island Art History Lesson Program developed by Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Committee Chair Adib Mansour. The first lesson focused on the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci. This week will be Lesson 2 focusing on the Delphic Sibyl, Michelangelo Buonarroti.
According to Mr Mansour:
Click here to download Art History Lesson 2 Delphic Sibyl, Michelangelo Buonarroti, 1508-12 prepared by RIRA's Adib Manosur.
I believe the students on the island as well as their parents /caretakers, are searching for activities to share with their children at home.
My idea is to provide parents / caretakers and the youth of this beautiful island educational outlets with fun activities. These consist of easy to learn facts, easy for the youth to learn on their own or with the help of the families / caretakers.
I know how difficult it is for the islanders to be quarantined and hope that these lessons / fun activities would give them a physical and emotional relief. At this time, I will concentrate on Art History which will include: Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, El Greco, Gainsborough, Fragonard, Goya, Sir Edward Burns-Jones, Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, Paul Cézanne, Thomas Eakins, Pierre-August Renoir, and Auguste Rodin.
The objective of Art History Lessons is to invite the students of all ages to create their own versions of numerous great paintings.
By end of class, participants will be able to identify several famous paintings as well as learn some historical, cultural, and artistic information.The students will learn about the artist’s life and achievements. The caretakers will have 15 minutes discussions on each painting, looking at details and personal interpretations.
Click here to download Art History Lesson 1 Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci prepared by RIRA's Adib Manosur.
Other Roosevelt Island alternative education options include the Cornell Tech Breakfast Computer Science instruction
Computational thinkers! It's #NationalPoetryMonth! To flex our CT muscles, let's look at Japanese haiku: a three-line poem of 17 syllables, written in a 5/7/5 syllable count. Haiku often focuses on nature, emphasizing simplicity. https://t.co/3ClrfHOkNg 1/3— Breakfast_CS (@Breakfast_CS) April 21, 2020
and NYC Child Center PS/IS 217 Beacon Program Virtual Classrooms.
Other Roosevelt Island virtual activities from Music & Play Station and Island Om Yoga here.
