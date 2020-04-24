Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Student Neigbors Offer Virtual Tech Assistance To Residents - Make A New Friend And Become A Pen Pal With Cornell Tech Student Too
Our student neighbors at Cornell Tech
are offering virtual assistance to help Roosevelt Island residents with your tech needs. Also, consider becoming a pen pal and make some new friends with Cornell Tech students.
According to Cornell Tech
Cornell Tech students would like to connect virtually with Roosevelt Islanders during this challenging time and have come up with a few ways of doing so:Meet some Cornell Tech students and learn what they do.
Virtual Tech Assistance: a few weeks ago Cornell Tech students received a number of “takers” on their offer to provide virtual tech assistance to Roosevelt Island residents. Now the students are back for round two! Perhaps you would like help using your iPad, phone, or laptop. Or, during this time of social isolation, maybe you would like to learn how to connect remotely with family and friends. No matter what it is, the students will do their best to help you. If interested, please email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu with your name, phone number and a description of the type of help you need. The student organizers will do their best to match you with the student volunteer who can best address your need(s).
Pen Pals: all of us feel some sort of isolation during this stay-at-home time and many of us would love to make new connections – Cornell Tech students included! A number of them are interested in getting to know their Roosevelt Island neighbors better and learning about their families, backgrounds, hobbies, life on Roosevelt Island, etc. And many Roosevelt Islanders are separated from family and friends during this time and are also looking to make connections.
Virtually “meeting” Cornell Tech students and learning about their areas of study, backgrounds, career goals, hobbies, etc. is a way to get to know the students and to make new friends. If having a pen pal interests you, please email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu with your name, email, and if you would like, a few sentences about yourself! (If you want to participate but do not have an email account, the students can help with that as well. Please call 646-220-1505).
