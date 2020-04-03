Roosevelt Island Doctor Jack Resnick Offering Virtual Telemedicine Visits - Doing Coronavirus Tests But Results Take 4 To 5 Days He Says
Roosevelt Island's Doctor Jack Resnick is offering Telemedicine services.
Dr. Resnick is now seeing patients via Telemedicine visits. The doctor is available for Facetime, Skype or Zoom visits. If you would like such a visit, please follow the instructions when you call (212) 832-2310I asked Dr Resnick:
Do you have any info or statement about Coronavirus on Roosevelt island - are you seeing many patients with symptons, can you do test?Dr Resnick replied:
FYI - There have been 49 Roosevelt Island residents testing positive and at least 1 death.
Are you doing Coronavirus tests for Roosevelt Island residents?
Do they need to show symptoms before getting the test? If yes, what are the symptoms in order for you to give the test.
Wow - that’s a much larger number than I expected.Here's more on Telemedicine in the age of Coronavirus.
We send the test off to Quest lab. Its turnaround time is 4-5 days.
People who want a more rapid report should go to hospital emergency rooms. I don’t really think that’s a good idea.
If someone develops symptoms of the flu. — fever, body aches, cough, sore throat or head congestion — they should isolate themselves. In fact, I advise people to isolate themselves even if the test comes out negative. Its not worth the risk of a false negative test in this new technology.
I send the test off to the Quest Laboratory for anyone who asks for it or who presents with a cough, fever, sinus or nasal congestion. Their turnaround time is agonizingly slow.
Also, Telemedicine services available from Weill Cornell Medicine and NYU Langone.
Many of our primary care and specialty physicians have increased the usage of #telemedicine services for both adults and children during #COVID19.— Weill Cornell Medicine (@WeillCornell) March 19, 2020
Call your practice to schedule a video visit: https://t.co/wKrhyTsrjq pic.twitter.com/4z7p65Id1i
Trainers have moved workouts online. Teachers have moved lessons online. Doctors have moved appointments online, too. Learn more about scheduling a video visit with one of our providers: https://t.co/1Yb1hZ8rxL #telemedicine #StayHome pic.twitter.com/sBasrtj7MH— NYU Langone Health (@nyulangone) April 3, 2020
Stay healthy everyone.
