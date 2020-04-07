Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Roosevelt Island Dog Runs, Ball Fields And Playgrounds Closed Due To Coronavirus - Southpoint Park, Lighthouse Park And FDR Four Freedoms Park Remain Open


The Roosevelt Island Dog runs are closed too


as are Roosevelt Island ball fields


and playgrounds.


Here's a different perspective on closing parks that suggests it is counterproductive and even harmful to stopping the spread of Coronavirus.

Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park


Lighthouse Park and FDR Four Freedoms Park remain open.

