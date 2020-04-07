Roosevelt Island Dog Runs, Ball Fields And Playgrounds Closed Due To Coronavirus - Southpoint Park, Lighthouse Park And FDR Four Freedoms Park Remain Open
While our dog runs are closed until further notice, our parks remain open to dogs and pet owners to get fresh air and exercise; however, dogs must be kept on a leash and dog owners must keep social distance. Off-leash hours are still in effect at designated parks. pic.twitter.com/skFDot6uLN— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) April 7, 2020
The Roosevelt Island Dog runs are closed too
as are Roosevelt Island ball fields
and playgrounds.
Here's a different perspective on closing parks that suggests it is counterproductive and even harmful to stopping the spread of Coronavirus.
A very important perspective for @RIOCny @Rooseveltisland @NYCMayorsOffice @NYGovCuomo @galeabrewer to consider https://t.co/4FC61UBJOm— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) April 7, 2020
Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park
Lighthouse Park and FDR Four Freedoms Park remain open.
