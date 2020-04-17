Friday, April 17, 2020

Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, E Train Too - Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency


According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.

Also E train service.
TRACK MAINTENANCE Apr 17 - 20, Fri 11:45 PM to Mon 5 AM E Trains run via the F in both directions between 21 St-Queensbridge station and W 4 St

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule and the Trams will continue to operate as normal until further notice.
and:
According to Executive Order 202.7, as of 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 any individual who can medically tolerate a face-covering must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth when a) in a public place and b) unable to observe proper social distancing guidelines. This includes all forms of public transportation, including the Tram.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.

