Roosevelt Island Main Street Makes Some Noise Yesterday Afternoon In Appreciation For Retiring Woody And Other Essential Workers - I Nearly Jumped Out Of My Skin From Sirens And Honking Says Unknowing Resident
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse asked yesterday about all the noise on Main Street yesterday afternoon.
It was an effort by residents to "Make Some Noise" to thank Roosevelt Island essential employees and specifically a long time worker at Roosevelt Landings who is retiring.— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reports the reason for the noise
!!! Make Some Noise, Roosevelt Island! - Friday, April 24th @ Noon!!!!Roosevelt Island resident Nakita Hines shares this video of
Raise your windows, clap and beat on pots to show your appreciation to Woody Morgan for thirty-eight years of service to C & C Apartment Management and all of our Roosevelt Island Essential Employees, such as Building Maintenance Staffers, Public Safety, RIOC Staff, Carter Burden Senior Center Staff, Roosevelt Island Disabled Association, and Food Delivery Volunteers.
the Main Street Appreciation Celebration for Woody Morgan and other essential workers, adding:
Mr.Woody is really gonna be missed I hope he enjoys his retirement!!And a family member of Woody Morgan shares this view from inside the parade of vehicles.
Every night at 8 PM, Roosevelt Island residents stand on their balcony or by their window and Make Some Noise banging pots and pans together
April 6, 2020
as well as play music
April 6, 2020
to show appreciation for health care workers during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
More info at the Roosevelt Island Make Some Music Facebook Page.
