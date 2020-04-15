Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Roosevelt Island Mom, Doctor Grace Farris Writes In NY Times About Missing Her Kids Sent Out Of Town As She's On NYC Front Line Treating Coronavirus Patients

Roosevelt Island resident Dr. Grace Farris writes in the NY Times today about sending her children away to Connecticut while treating Coronavirus patients




Doctor Farris writes:
... The patients with Covid-19 were hermetically sealed in their isolation rooms, forbidden to have visitors. I’d gear up with my personal protective equipment, and make my way into their rooms, listen to their lungs, check their oxygen levels and give a pep talk.

“This is a waiting game,” I’d say through my N95 mask.

“But do you think I’m going to die?” they asked.

At the end of a 12-hour shift, I’d go home and spend 15 minutes FaceTiming with my sons....
Click here for the full NY Times article by Dr Farris.

Here's more info on Coronavirus

and description of Coronavirus symptoms and treatment from Weill Cornell doctors here and here.

