Roosevelt Island Mom Juggles 5 Kids, Work And A New Race & Surveillance Podcast In The Age Of Coronavirus Pandemic - See How She Does It
Earlier this week, a Roosevelt Island Mom and Doctor described in the NY Times sending her children away to Connecticut while treating Coronavirus patients
Yesterday, Mother Jones profiled a Roosevelt Island single mom trying to balance taking care of her children, work and a new podcast in the age of the Coronavirus pandemic.
5 Kids, 5 Virtual Schools: One New York City Mom’s “Totally Impossible” Coronavirus Life – Mother Jones— Khadijah (@UpFromTheCracks) April 17, 2020
@mollyfication published a story about my struggle homeschooling during COVID! https://t.co/yxGQj4djvS
According to Mother Jones:
J. Khadijah Abdurahman, a single parent living on Roosevelt Island in New York City, works full-time as an independent researcher focusing on race and surveillance technologies. In 2011, Abdurahman started fostering her four nieces and nephews. Eventually she adopted all of them, and they joined her biological son, who was born in 2008. Her three sons and two daughters range in age from 5 to 13. Each attends a different school, and they all have disabilities....Click here for the full Mother Jones article and
The We Be Imagining podcast has arrived!!— Khadijah (@UpFromTheCracks) April 10, 2020
Check out our latest episodes feat. @JasmineMcNealy @hypervisible @awinston @ubiquity75
Policing, digital control and content moderation in the #COVID-19 erahttps://t.co/S9JuBUO823
the We Be Imagining podcast.
0 comments :
Post a Comment