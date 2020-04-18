Saturday, April 18, 2020

Roosevelt Island Mom Juggles 5 Kids, Work And A New Race & Surveillance Podcast In The Age Of Coronavirus Pandemic - See How She Does It

Earlier this week, a Roosevelt Island Mom and Doctor described in the NY Times sending her children away to Connecticut while treating Coronavirus patients

Yesterday,  Mother Jones profiled a Roosevelt Island single mom trying to balance taking care of her children, work and a new podcast in the age of the Coronavirus pandemic.


According to Mother Jones:
J. Khadijah Abdurahman, a single parent living on Roosevelt Island in New York City, works full-time as an independent researcher focusing on race and surveillance technologies. In 2011, Abdurahman started fostering her four nieces and nephews. Eventually she adopted all of them, and they joined her biological son, who was born in 2008. Her three sons and two daughters range in age from 5 to 13. Each attends a different school, and they all have disabilities....
Click here for the full Mother Jones article and

the We Be Imagining podcast.

