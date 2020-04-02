Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Shares Info On Federal Coronavirus Recovery Checks, Financial Assistance To Small Businesses Affected By Coronavirus And Answers Questions At Virtual Town Hall
Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright shares info on how to receive Federal Covid 19 recovery funds
#CARESAct information on relief. #UES #RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/FFpmxsVf1a— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 2, 2020
and financial assistance available for small businesses affected by Covid 19
#COVID19 Financial assistance is available for small businesses. #UES #RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/wEuzx2y7ZP— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 2, 2020
Assembly Member Seawright adds:
0 comments :
Post a Comment