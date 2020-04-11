Roosevelt Island Resident Khadijah Abduraham Hosting April 12 Science On Sunday Zoom Show On Coler Hospital And The Chronopolitics Of The Pandemic - Join The Discussion In Honor Of Deceased Resident Roy Watson And Learn About Current Coronavirus Conditions At Coler
As previously reported, Roosevelt Island residents have organized to help the patients and staff at the Coler Rehab & Nursing Care Center facility obtain personal protective equipment needed to stay safe that they are not receiving during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Roosevelt Island resident J. Khadijah Abdurahman is hosting an April 12 Zoom Science On Sundays 8 PM to 9:15 PM discussion focusing on the conditions at Coler.
Coler Hospital and the Chronopolitics of the Pandemic Sunday April 12th 8-9:15pm (EST)— Khadijah (@UpFromTheCracks) April 9, 2020
This episode is dedicated to Roy Watson, my friend, devout Muslim, activist, @opendoorsnyc member and Coler hospital resident who died of COVID-19 https://t.co/qnaZjiYy0k
According to the We Be Imagining Science On Sundays web page:
Coler and the Chronopolitics of the PandemicMore on the The American Assembly Columbia University We Be Imagining program here.
Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center is located on Roosevelt Island.
Host: J. Khadijah Abdurahman
Just click the Zoom link here to join the show:
This episode of SOS is dedicated in memory of Roy Watson, a devout Muslim, activist, OPEN DOORS member and Coler resident who died on Tuesday, April 6th of COVID-19
Featuring Professor Gabriel Winant discussing his recently published piece in n+1 magazine, Coronavirus and Chronopolitics
Vince Pierce, member of OPEN DOORS and resident of Coler Hospital sharing his experience on the frontlines of PPE shortages and the spread of COVID-19 at Coler.
Jennilie Brewster, project lead of OPEN DOORS sharing the challenges faced by community supporters in advocating on behalf of Coler residents as COVID-19 patients are being transferred to Coler and mixed in with the 500 residents who already lived there
Niti Parikh, Creative Lead of the MakerLAB @ Cornell Tech discussing her efforts to develop face shields and distribute them to hospitals who need them
