Roosevelt Island Virtual Zoom Talent Show, Sign Up Now to Share Your Talent And Watch Friday Evening April 3 - Have Fun And Connect With Your Roosevelt Island Neighbors
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
UPDATE 4/3 - According to Kaja Meade:
New Week! New Talent Show! Join us as a performer or audience.
We know that Roosevelt Island's Got Talent! Last week we kicked off the first "Roosevelt Island’s Got Talent" show to resounding success! We hope that you will consider joining in this week. We are looking for a number of talents from people of all ages – be as creative as you can! The purpose is to HAVE FUN, and connect with each other as an island community. Professional quality talent is NOT necessary. This regularly scheduled show is open to all Roosevelt Island residents to preform OR watch. The show begins at 7pm Fridays on Zoom.
If you would like to WATCH the show, please join the Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/634771949
Meeting ID: 634 771 949
If you would like to be IN the show preforming your talent: Please sign up on this Sign-up Genius link.
Ideas include: Singing, Dancing, Cooking, Pet tricks, Origami, Knitting Tutorial and Showcase, Hair Techniques (like French Braid), Makeup Tips, Cooking, Baking, Karate, Rhythmic gymnastics, Magic tricks, Juggling, Dog Tricks, Crafting, Impressions, Comedy, Windowsill Gardening, and more!
For updates, check Instagram @rooseveltislandlove or email rooseveltislandlove@gmail.com
This Friday’s Roosevelt Island’s Got Talent show is cancelled, and we look forward to seeing you next week, April 10th. Please stay healthy, and think about ways you might be able to join us next Friday! For inspiration, check out all those variety shows out there in the virtual world, with folks sharing all sorts of talents – some people didn’t even know they had!? We look forward to seeing yours.
0 comments :
Post a Comment