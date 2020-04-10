Roosevelt Island Virtual Zoom Talent Show Tonight, Sign Up Now to Share Your Talent And Watch Every Friday At 7 PM - Have Fun And Connect With Your Roosevelt Island Neighbors
So, you want to be a local star, or maybe just have a little bit of fun staying home on a Roosevelt Island Friday night during the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown?
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
New Week! New Talent Show! Join us as a performer or audience! This regularly scheduled show is open to all Roosevelt Island residents to preform OR watch. The show begins at 7pm Fridays on Zoom. Meeting ID: 634 771 949More info on Roosevelt Island's Got Talent here.
If you would like to be IN the show preforming your talent: Please sign up here Sign-up Genius
We know that Roosevelt Island's Got Talent! We hope that you will consider joining in this week. We are looking for a number of talents from people of all ages – be as creative as you can! The purpose is to HAVE FUN, and connect with each other as an island community. Professional quality talent is NOT necessary. Ideas include: Singing, Dancing, Cooking, Pet tricks, Origami, Knitting Tutorial and Showcase, Hair Techniques (like French Braid), Makeup Tips, Cooking, Baking, Karate, Rhythmic gymnastics, Magic tricks, Juggling, Dog Tricks, Crafting, Impressions, Comedy, Windowsill Gardening, and more!
Reminder: if you would like to WATCH the show, please join here Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 634 771 949
For updates, check Instagram @rooseveltislandlove
0 comments :
Post a Comment