Roosevelt Island Virtual Zoom Talent Show Tomorrow, Watch Every Friday At 7 PM, Appearing This Week Fabulous Fadner Family, Matt Katz, Fred Gautier & More - Have Fun And Connect With Your Roosevelt Island Neighbors
So, you want to be a local star, or maybe just have a little bit of fun staying home on a Roosevelt Island Friday night during the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown?
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
New Week! New Talent Show! Join us as a performer or audience! This regularly scheduled show is open to all Roosevelt Island residents to preform OR watch. The show begins at 7pm Fridays on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87089567465Here's a couple of a talented Roosevelt Island residents, Jazz and Gospel singer Juanita Fleming performs Get Things Done which she also wrote
If you would like to be IN the show preforming your talent: Please sign up here Sign-up Genius
We know that Roosevelt Island's Got Talent! We hope that you will consider joining in this week. We are looking for a number of talents from people of all ages – be as creative as you can! The purpose is to HAVE FUN, and connect with each other as an island community. Professional quality talent is NOT necessary. Ideas include: Singing, Dancing, Cooking, Pet tricks, Origami, Knitting Tutorial and Showcase, Hair Techniques (like French Braid), Makeup Tips, Cooking, Baking, Karate, Rhythmic gymnastics, Magic tricks, Juggling, Dog Tricks, Crafting, Impressions, Comedy, Windowsill Gardening, and more!
Reminder: if you would like to WATCH the show, please join here Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87089567465
For updates, check Instagram @rooseveltislandlove
and musician. Chris "Moose" Rohifs new music video - Emergency Contact
Let's see you talent.
0 comments :
Post a Comment