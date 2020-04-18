Today In Roosevelt Island History - April 18, 2006 Years Ago, Roosevelt Island Tram Power Failure Leaves 69 Passengers Stranded Over East River For Over 7 Hours Until Rescued, Do You Remember?
14 years ago today, the Roosevelt Island Tram got stuck over the East River stranding 69 people for over 7 hours.
April 18, 2006: Roosevelt Island Tram suffers mechanical problems, trapping 69 people in two tram cars in the air for seven hours 🚡 Learn more: https://t.co/ncHfcBtqf5 pic.twitter.com/bBvdsWTiAH— A Great Big City (@agreatbigcity) April 18, 2020
According to the NY Times:
A four-minute trip on the Roosevelt Island Tramway yesterday turned into a harrowing ordeal that lasted hours as a series of power failures left about 70 people suspended hundreds of feet in the air, forcing a daring late-night rescue...
CBS News has more pictures here.
