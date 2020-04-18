Saturday, April 18, 2020

Today In Roosevelt Island History - April 18, 2006 Years Ago, Roosevelt Island Tram Power Failure Leaves 69 Passengers Stranded Over East River For Over 7 Hours Until Rescued, Do You Remember?

14 years ago today, the Roosevelt Island Tram got stuck over the East River stranding 69 people for over  7 hours.


According to the NY Times:
A four-minute trip on the Roosevelt Island Tramway yesterday turned into a harrowing ordeal that lasted hours as a series of power failures left about 70 people suspended hundreds of feet in the air, forcing a daring late-night rescue...


CBS News has more pictures here.

