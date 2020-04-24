Today's Roosevelt Island Update From RIOC - You Can Help With Masks Gloves, Bottle Water Donations For Essential Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic, Virtual Earth Day Activities, Face Covering, Crab & Go Meals, Census & More
Today's update from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
‘What Can I Do?’
It’s a common phrase we hear from Roosevelt Island residents who always look for other ways they can help our essential employees. Some of the ways you can help RIOC essential employees keep the community functioning is by considering donating:
· Masks
· Gloves
· Bottled Water
· Thermometers
· Coffee is also always welcomed, especially on all shifts for our Public Safety Department.
Any donations can be dropped off directly at PSD anytime at 550 Main Street.
Letters of Thanks
We have also received requests from some individuals and organizations on Roosevelt Island about how they can express their thanks to RIOC employees. If you see a RIOC employee, thank them personally. A little encouragement goes a long way, especially these days.
If you would prefer to write a letter or send a card, feel free to do so and drop it off at the Public Safety Department. We will be happy to share it on our website and on our social media pages.
Thank You from RIOC!
And RIOC thanks all of our residents and stakeholders who continue to keep Roosevelt Island safe by obeying all social distancing and face protection guidelines.
Governor Cuomo’s Daily Updates
For anyone who would like to tune into Governor Cuomo’s daily updates, please visit his website: www.governor.ny.gov/news
Thermometers needed
PSD is looking for digital thermometers it can use to perform regular temperature checks for their officers. If you have an extra digital thermometer to spare, please drop it off at the PSD office at 550 Main Street or give them a call at 212-832-4545.
Five for Fifty, Day 3 #EarthLove theme: Trees!
Join on us on an indoor chalk walk of Roosevelt Island. Go to our Facebook page (facebook.com/RIOCNY) to let us know where on the island you can find the trees we have posted. Also, post a pic of your favorite tree on Roosevelt Island and tag us, using the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EarthLove. Be sure to keep up your social distancing!
Saturday: Five for Fifty, Day 4 #EarthLove theme: Upcycling!
Sorting plastic, glass, and paper is more important than ever, especially because of the hard work our essential workers are doing here on Roosevelt Island! Share your efforts by going to our Facebook page (facebook.com/RIOCNY) and posting a pic showcasing your creative upcycle projects that reuse household items destined for the trash! Tag using the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EarthLove
Sunday: Five for Fifty, Day 5 #EarthLovetheme: Birds, Bees, and Butterflies!
Go to our Facebook page (facebook.com/RIOCNY) and share your favorite drawings or pictures of Birds, Bees, & Butterflies from Roosevelt Island. Tag us and the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EarthLove
Executive Order on Masks / Face Covers in Public Places
According to Executive Order 202.7, as of 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 any individual who can medically tolerate a face-covering must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth when a) in a public place and b) unable to observe proper social distancing guidelines. This includes all forms of public transportation, including the Tram. For more information on the executive order, please click here: www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO_202.17.pdf
COVID-19 Crime Prevention Tips from PSD
Here are a few websites that Chief Brown recommends Roosevelt Island residents can use to prevent falling victim to a crime:
· FBI - Be aware of COVID-19 fraud schemes: www.ic3.gov/media/2020/200320.aspx
· Department of Justice – Combatting Fraud and Price Gouging: www.justice.gov/coronavirus
Census 2020
If you have not received your invitation to complete the Census in the mail, you can still respond online. Visit my2020census.gov/app/intro/state
and be sure to select the "If you do not have a Census ID, click here" link. #LetsGetCountedNY
Grab and Go Meals for All New Yorkers at PS/IS 217 on Roosevelt Island
This program serves three (3) free meals to adults at all sites. No one will be turned away.
· Hours (Monday – Friday): 7:30am-11:30am for families and children / 11:30am-1:30pm for adults
Food Pantries
Please go to maps.nyc.gov/foodhelp/ to find out food pantries, community kitchens and other food sources. If you know of a senior who is in need of attention of any kind, please contact the Public Safety Department immediately at 212-832-4545.
Pharmacies offer free home delivery to New Yorkers
After speaking with the state’s major pharmacy chains, pharmacies have agreed to make free home delivery to help reduce long lines for prescriptions at their facilities. Click here for more information: www.governor.ny.gov/news/amid-ongoing-covid-19-pandemic-governor-cuomo-announces-nys-pause-functions-extended-next-two
Mental Health Hotline
We cannot underestimate the impact this pandemic is having on mental health. For free emotional support, consultation, and referral to a provider, call 1-844-863-9314.
Transportation Updates
· Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule and the Trams will continue to operate as normal until further notice.
· NYC Ferry - www.ferry.nyc/ – check for changes
· MTA - new.mta.info/ – check for changes
