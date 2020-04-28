Tuesday, April 28, 2020

US Navy Blue Angels & Air Force Thunderbirds NYC Flyover Seen From Roosevelt Island Rooftop - Purpose Was To Salute Healthcare Workers, First Responders & Other Essential Personnel, What Do You Think?

Roosevelt Island rooftop was moderately crowded this afternoon from 12 -12:30 PM with building residents looking up into the sky watching for the US Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over our part of NYC.

Here's what it looked like.



As reported yesterday, according to the US Defense Department:

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks.

America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic....
But:

UPDATE 4:40 PM - Some more views of the flyover seen from Roosevelt Island.



Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:30:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )