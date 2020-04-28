US Navy Blue Angels & Air Force Thunderbirds NYC Flyover Seen From Roosevelt Island Rooftop - Purpose Was To Salute Healthcare Workers, First Responders & Other Essential Personnel, What Do You Think?
Roosevelt Island rooftop was moderately crowded this afternoon from 12 -12:30 PM with building residents looking up into the sky watching for the US Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over our part of NYC.
Here's what it looked like.
As reported yesterday, according to the US Defense Department:
In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks.But:
America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic....
They were going to be training regardless; my biggest issue is that they did something that people could only see by leaving their apartments. There were so many people breaking social distancing in order to see. Pure stupidity to do it over NYC— LJ Rader (@LJ_Rader) April 28, 2020
UPDATE 4:40 PM - Some more views of the flyover seen from Roosevelt Island.
Flyover by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds from @cornell_tech @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/f3d1l0Ydrv— Christoph Studer (@ProfStuder) April 28, 2020
From Roosevelt Island @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/LBxuSX0ENi— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) April 28, 2020
The Blue Angels/Thunderbirds Fly-over. Nurses in front of me are from all over the country to help us. Pretty cool that it literally went over our place. 💙💙✈️ #coler #rooseveltisland @ NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler https://t.co/0Q24aocLjT— Janelle Hartman (@janhart26) April 28, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment