Watch Coronavirus Covid 19 Tele-Town Hall With Roosevelt Island And UES Elected Officials Hosted By NYC Council Member Ben Kallos - Informative Q&A Followed With NYC Health Commissioner Barbot And Colleague
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos together with other Upper East Side and RI elected officials participated in a Coronavirus Covid 19 Video/Tele-Town Hall last evening followed by a question and answer session with NYC Health Commissioner Dr Oxris Barbot and her colleague Dr Rey.
Hey #ICYMI, earlier tonight - watch my offices' #COVID19 Tele-Town Hall, w/ @NYCHealthCommrDr Oxiris Barbot.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) April 8, 2020
We had over 150 participants and had questions answered by @NYCSpeakerCoJo @LizKrueger @KeithPowersNYC @RepMaloney @galeabrewer. @nycHealthy https://t.co/dTKtQ0beU4
Here's video of the opening presentations by the elected officials
and City Council Member Ben Kallos' opening statement followed by Q&A with Doctors Barbot and Rey.
