Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Watch Coronavirus Covid 19 Tele-Town Hall With Roosevelt Island And UES Elected Officials Hosted By NYC Council Member Ben Kallos - Informative Q&A Followed With NYC Health Commissioner Barbot And Colleague

Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos together with other Upper East Side and RI elected officials participated in a Coronavirus Covid 19 Video/Tele-Town Hall last evening followed by a question and answer session with NYC Health Commissioner Dr Oxris Barbot and her colleague Dr Rey.


Here's video of the opening presentations by the elected officials



and City Council Member Ben Kallos' opening statement followed by Q&A with Doctors Barbot and Rey.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:43:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )