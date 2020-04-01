Here's What Can You Do To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC During the Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic - Fill Out The 2020 US Census Right Now For April 1 Census Day
Roosevelt Island residents are asking what they can do to help during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic? One easy, yet very important task to help all New Yorkers, is to fill out the 2020 US Census - particularly right now for Census Day.
It’s Census Day! How we respond to the Census in 2020 will determine our city’s future representations and funding until 2030. We need every single New Yorker to #GetCountedNYC.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 1, 2020
Fill out the census now at: https://t.co/dvEZpmvSKI pic.twitter.com/G4EmIBdrPm
You can start filling the Census out right here, right now.
Here's the Roosevelt Island Census Track 238.2/.3/.4 response rate as of March 31.
Let's improve the Roosevelt Island 2020 US Census Response rate and get it as close to 100% as possible. Fill it out today and tell your friends and neighbors.
#COVID19 is making a lot of things obvious. Like planning for the future. Clearly, we need to be prepared. So, clearly we need to fill out the census. It’s that simple. It takes 5 mins. Do it now. https://t.co/iq08r4DcUU #GetCountedNYC pic.twitter.com/FYqfhgTGxJ— HRA (@NYCHRA) April 1, 2020
April 1 is Census Day. Census info is used to determine NYC's fair share of federal funds for public education, public housing, infrastructure, Congressional representation, and more. #GetCountedNYC today and take the #2020Census online or by phone. https://t.co/zA2nli5Nay pic.twitter.com/dlvw4ZzkEV— NY Public Library (@nypl) April 1, 2020
Happy #CensusDay! Join @CarmelynMalalis in completing the 2020 Census and #GetCountedNYC. Services provided by the government, including education, healthcare, emergency response, and so much more all depend on an accurate census count. Learn more at https://t.co/xkdBp5C22z pic.twitter.com/50cA4bKOPG— NYC Human Rights (@NYCCHR) April 1, 2020
Today is #CensusDay. Please, take a few minutes and fill out your Census form. A complete count is vital for the future of our city. Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are at stake. If we are undercounted, we will be underfunded. #GetCountedNYC https://t.co/CRbYPlu1oy— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) April 1, 2020
April 1 is Census Day around the country. Help NYC in its time of need by going to https://t.co/bJu47j5aLa and get counted. That means funding for our hospitals, healthcare and emergency services. It couldn’t be more important. #GetCountedNYC pic.twitter.com/jxbHbFR84D— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 1, 2020
It's #CensusDay, but the return rates are sadly still low.— Costa Constantinides (@Costa4NY) April 1, 2020
We need you to #GetCountedNYC this morning while you're working at home. It takes 10 MINUTES, but could make a big difference over the next 10 years.
Fill it out ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/SpcGB6jc2Z
The Museum of the City of New York show us more why the Census matters.
