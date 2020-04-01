Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Here's What Can You Do To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC During the Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic - Fill Out The 2020 US Census Right Now For April 1 Census Day

Roosevelt Island residents are asking what they can do to help during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic? One easy, yet very important task to help all New Yorkers, is to fill out the 2020 US Census - particularly right now for Census Day.




You can start filling the Census out right here, right now.

Here's the Roosevelt Island Census Track 238.2/.3/.4 response rate as of March 31.


Let's improve the Roosevelt Island 2020 US Census Response rate and get it as close to 100% as possible. Fill it out today and tell your friends and neighbors.






The Museum of the City of New York show us more why the Census matters.

