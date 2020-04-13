What Special Restaurant Food Treat Do You Miss During The Coronavirus Quarantine - Me,I'm Dreaming Of Pastrami, Matzo Ball Soup And Blintz From Katz's Deli, That's All
Around this time of year, I usually make one of my 1 or 2 annual trips with family to Katz's Deli for a Pastrami Sandwich, Matzo Ball Soup and either a Potato Pancake or Cheese Blintz. But not this year, since I can't make a case that taking the F Train down to the Lower East Side for a Pastrami Sandwich is an emergency - although Katz's is known for serving "Jewish Penicillin".
So, the next best option is to watch this James & Karla Murray video of Katz's Deli still open for take out and serving the Front line workers of NYC.
Check out this piece from @NBCNews on our initiative to keep our neighbors nourished with some ‘Jewish Penicillin’ https://t.co/Z7QS78xLvt— Katz's Delicatessen (@KatzsDeli) March 31, 2020
Link in bio!— Katz's Delicatessen (@KatzsDeli) April 10, 2020
Help us feed the Front Line Workers of New York! You can buy lunch or dinner for the tireless front line working to keep New York City safe and healthy. To order go to https://t.co/ZUQkeBtvLk
Please stay safe, healthy and home! ❤️😷❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYI9cAUj4r
