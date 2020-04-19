Sunday, April 19, 2020

What Stores Are Open For Pick Up And Food Delivery On Roosevelt Island During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Roosevelt Island's Piccolo Trattoria Pizza restaurant had closed last week but today I spoke with owner Oscar


who reports that they will be open Tuesday - Sunday for take out and delivery only during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Order here or call (212) 753-2300


Other Roosevelt Island take out and delivery food options include:

Nisi Kitchen - (212) 752-1517




Wholesome Factory Organic Market – (212) 207-1912

Bread and Butter Deli – (212) 838-3964

Foodtown Supermarket (212) 371-2680

Cafe @Cornell Tech (917 594 3876):
WELCOME TO THE CAFE @ CORNELL TECH!
NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY AND PRE ORDER PICKUP THROUGH DOORDASH (Delivery/Pick Up) & GRUBHUB (Pick Up Only)!!!***

https://www.doordash.com/store/the-cafe-cornell-tech-new-york-927479/en-US

 https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/the-cafe–cornell-tech-2-w-loop-rd-new-york/2044529

***DINE IN IS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE***

***TAKE OUT AVAILABLE***


Duane Reade. 646-521-2260

and Island Wine for your liquor purchases - (212) 355-3111

There's also Door Dash and Uber Eats for delivery.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:06:00 PM

Labels: , , , , , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )