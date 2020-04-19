What Stores Are Open For Pick Up And Food Delivery On Roosevelt Island During The Coronavirus Pandemic?
Roosevelt Island's Piccolo Trattoria Pizza restaurant had closed last week but today I spoke with owner Oscar
who reports that they will be open Tuesday - Sunday for take out and delivery only during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Order here or call (212) 753-2300
Other Roosevelt Island take out and delivery food options include:
Nisi Kitchen - (212) 752-1517
Please be aware that Nisi Kitchen is adjusting operation hours from 10am and closing at 11pm throughout the week, please stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/PQlMQfRcgu— NisiKitchen (@NisiKitchen) March 23, 2020
Wholesome Factory Organic Market – (212) 207-1912
Bread and Butter Deli – (212) 838-3964
Foodtown Supermarket (212) 371-2680
Cafe @Cornell Tech (917 594 3876):
WELCOME TO THE CAFE @ CORNELL TECH!
NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY AND PRE ORDER PICKUP THROUGH DOORDASH (Delivery/Pick Up) & GRUBHUB (Pick Up Only)!!!***
https://www.doordash.com/store/the-cafe-cornell-tech-new-york-927479/en-US
https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/the-cafe–cornell-tech-2-w-loop-rd-new-york/2044529
***DINE IN IS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE***
***TAKE OUT AVAILABLE***
Duane Reade. 646-521-2260
and Island Wine for your liquor purchases - (212) 355-3111
There's also Door Dash and Uber Eats for delivery.
0 comments :
Post a Comment