Wildlife Let Loose On Roosevelt Island - Did You See The Giraffe Snacking On Cherry Blossoms, Alligator Searching For Dinner And Frolicking East River Dolphins Too?
Roosevelt Island residents are accustomed to sharing our beautiful outdoor space and waterfront views with wildlife such as geese and other animals.
Roosevelt Island Geese and Joggers maintaining Social Distance yesterday at Southpoint Park pic.twitter.com/LRjGUDQhbo— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 8, 2020
But the social distancing being practiced because of the Coronavirus may have provided an opportunity for some never seen before wildlife to pay us a visit.
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) shares these photos from the Underwood Archive of animals let loose on Roosevelt Island.
A giraffe snacking on our Cherry Blossomos
(c) Sharon Ayalon 2020
an alligator looking for dinner
(c) Sharon Ayalon 2020and a couple of frolicking dolphins.
(c) Sharon Ayalon 2020
Oh my - no lions or tigers or bears yet.
Check out the interesting daily stories from the RIHS archive.
see https://t.co/QuuGz6Rupn fascinating Roosevelt Island stories, art, history and events.— @jbird134 (@JBIRD134) April 5, 2020
During February 12 Engaged Roosevelt Island environmental understanding presentation, local resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation Founder Rossana Ceruzzi showed us some of the wildlife that makes their home on Roosevelt Island.
Ms Ceruzzi has not seen any Giraffes, alligators or dolphins yet.
Local resident and urban naturalist Jack Burkhalter treated the same Engage RI audience to a fascinating presentation on the Natural World Of Roosevelt Island from 1609, (then called Minnahanonck Island - meaning Nice Island - by Lenape Native Americans) to the present day.
No Giraffes, alligators or dolphins here either - how were they missed?
