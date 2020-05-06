Democratic Party Primary Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel Hosting Roosevelt Island Virtual Meet And Greet Community Conversation Thursday May 7 - Check In And Learn What He Has To Say
Suraj Patel is challenging incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in the June 23 Democratic Party Primary to represent the 12th Congressional District which includes Roosevelt Island.
Mr Patel is hosting a Roosevelt Island Virtual Meet And Greet Community Convsation Thursday May 7 at 6 PM:
Residents of Roosevelt Island are invited to join Suraj and team for a check-in conversation on the Coronavirus, lack of testing on the Island, and issues specific to Roosevelt Island.According to Mr Patel:
Roosevelt Islanders have brought me so much hope throughout this crisis. You’ve ‘Made Noise’ nightly to thank our healthcare heroes, leading the city-wide clapping we now do nightly at 7pm. You’ve advocated for hospital staff, for each other, and for increased COVID testing. You represent the best of New York City, as so many residents in New York’s 12th District do, and I’m excited to check in with Roosevelt Island neighbors and hear directly from you.Register here to participate in the Roosevelt Island Community Converstion with candidate Suraj Patel.
Here's Mr. Patel speaking at the March 4 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Common Council meeting during the. Public Session.
Mr Patel ran against Congresswoman Maloney in 2018 and lost but results were closer than expected.
Will this year be different?
Learn more about Mr. Patel at his web site.
Lauren Ashcraft and Peter Harrisson are also challenging the incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in the Democratic Party primary.
