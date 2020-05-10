Sunday, May 10, 2020

Happy Mother's Day From Roosevelt Island During Coronavirus Pandemic- You May Not Be Able To Be Together But Tell Her She's Loved And Appreciated

Mother's Day is different this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing, but still, here's wishing every Mom a very Happy's Mother's Day



If you can't give your Mom a Great Big Hug and Kiss today, tell her how much she is loved and appreciated.



Here's a History Of Mother's Day

