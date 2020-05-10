Happy Mother's Day From Roosevelt Island During Coronavirus Pandemic- You May Not Be Able To Be Together But Tell Her She's Loved And Appreciated
Mother's Day is different this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing, but still, here's wishing every Mom a very Happy's Mother's Day
Happy #MothersDay, New York City! pic.twitter.com/LAJsnHdkG3— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 10, 2020
Let’s take a moment this #MothersDay to think of all our moms who are doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, teachers, correction officers and ALL the essential workers who have kept our city running during the COVID-19 pandemic.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 10, 2020
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tXmB6GLkMS
If you can't give your Mom a Great Big Hug and Kiss today, tell her how much she is loved and appreciated.
Here's a History Of Mother's Day
