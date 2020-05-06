NYPD, FDNY, RIOC PSD & Roosevelt Island Residents Salute Coler & RMC Health Care Workers With Sirens, Lights, Applause And Thank You Signs For Work During Coronavirus Pandemic
This afternoon, Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility and Roosevelt Medical Center staff
were saluted with a parade of flashing lights, sirens, applause and Thank You signs from the the NYPD, FDNY, Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department
and local residents
for their heroic work during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Some scenes while waiting for the parade of flashing lights and sirens.
Roosevelt Island @NYCHealthSystem Coler Nursing and Medical Center health care workers waiting arrival today of salute from @NYPDnews @FDNY @RIOCny PSD. Coler Culinary Supervisor thanks Auxiliary President Judy Berdy for support over the many years pic.twitter.com/O4FdvzhRZZ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 6, 2020
Thanks to US Post Office delivery workers
Roosevelt Island @NYCHealthSystem Coler Nursing and Medical Center health care workers waiting arrival today of salute from @NYPDnews @FDNY @RIOCny PSD. They cheer for @USPS delivery worker pic.twitter.com/smqVnSxurf— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 6, 2020
Waving goodby
Roosevelt Island @NYCHealthSystem Coler Nursing and Medical Center health care workers wave goodbye after salute from @NYPDnews @FDNY @RIOCny PSD. pic.twitter.com/eFSKqeDQaD— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 6, 2020
and a moment of happiness.
Roosevelt Island @NYCHealthSystem Coler Nursing and Medical Center health care workers moment of happiness after salute from @NYPDnews @FDNY @RIOCny PSD. pic.twitter.com/pSe3YMk18k— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 6, 2020
Coler Auxiliary President Judy Berdy writes
Our friends at Coler have been recipients of items and services to make their lives better from the COLER AUXILIARY for decades.Contact Ms Berdy for more info on the Coler Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary funds special events, concerts, trips, personal needs, special equipment, clothing and dozens of activities and products that enhance their well-being. We have been funding snacks and special foods for the residents to help them in this time of need. We are going to fund more refreshments on the nursing home units.
The Coler auxiliary needs your support now to continue to provide for our Island Neighbors.
All donations are tax deductible to this 501 (c)3 not-for-profit.
Your donation will be gratefully appreciated. Please leave any donations (checks only) at the 531 door station to my attention.
Thanks so much for your donation to our neighbors at Coler.
Roosevelt Island resident and Friends Of Coler volunteer Julia Ferguson adds:
Dear Community,NY 1 reported on some of the difficulties for patients at Coler during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Success! friends of Coler has donated 1,200 N95 masks, along with hundreds of surgical masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitizer to Coler’s staff and residents.
An added plus is that the new RIMC employees and their patients have seen so much love through NYC FLAG and local donations. Last week, Island resident, Nicole Izsak, wrote about a beautiful Facebook post from one of the RIMC nurses, who described how a patient burst into tears when he was given a donated pair of socks. He couldn't believe that there were people on the outside that cared about him.
Let's make sure the long-term residents and staff on Coler’s nursing home units feel our love just like those who've arrived onto the new RIMC units have felt it.
Peter Yearwood, one of OPEN DOORS Reality Poets, wrote it very well, "To Corona … We have something for you. It's called solidarity … You knock us down, we get up and brush off the dust.”
Let's continue this firm walk forward together. Please click HERE to donate to the friends of Coler COVID-19 response campaign and share widely!
Many, many thanks to our partners at Angelica and Cornell Tech, our elected officials, and to you all for your continued help!
OPEN DOORS Member LeVar describes his experience living at a nursing facility during this health crisis in @NY1 piece by @LydiaHuNews. Var paints a picture all-too familiar to folks living in nursing facilities across the country, who are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus. https://t.co/G14fvo1pcP— Open Doors NYC (@opendoorsnyc) April 28, 2020
More on Coler from prior post.
