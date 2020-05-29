RIOC Roosevelt Island Community Update - Hudson Related Invites Residents To June 6 First Look And Info Session On Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building, AVAC System Repairs, Saturday Farmers Market, Motorgate Repairs & More
Image Of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building Almost Completed
Here's May 29 Community Update from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Motorgate Changes Coming June 3, 2020
Due to ongoing Motorgate repair work, significant parking and traffic pattern changes will be coming to the south sections of 3B, 4B, 5B, 6B, 7B and 8B on June 3, 2020. Please keep an eye out for signs and obey posted speed limits.
AVAC Repairs
The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) continues to make repairs on the AVAC system. In the meantime, DSNY will pick up trash to ensure our island remains clean. We will keep everyone informed of their progress.
Farmers Market This Saturday
The Farmers Market will resume this Saturday in Good Shepherd Plaza from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Click here for more information: rioc.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=284.
Note: there will be NO Food Scrap Drop Off collection. If youes wish for the Compost Program to return, please follow @SaveNYCCompost on twitter for more information.
Exclusive First-look at Riverwalk Park for Roosevelt Island Residents (Not a RIOC Event)
Related & Hudson Companies would like to invite residents of Roosevelt Island to an exclusive first-look at Riverwalk Park on Saturday, June 6th at 12 pm. Riverwalk Park will be 100% affordable for individuals and families that earn between 40-165% of the Area Median Income. Fifty percent of the units are reserved for current residents of Manhattan Community Board 8. The company will talk timing, the application process, and will detail exactly how they calculate your income and assets for this program. More than anything they wanted an opportunity to talk to you. Please don’t forget to RSVP.
Register in advance for this meeting: Roosevelt Island Community Event Registration
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. To learn more about applying please visit https://www.liveriverwalkpark.com
NY Forward – Reopening NYC and Roosevelt Island
When will New York City reopen? The best place for information is the New York Forward Regional Monitoring Dashboard, which can be found by clicking here: forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard
Currently, the NYC region only meets 4 out of the 7 criteria to begin reopening. Please refer to the dashboard regularly for the very latest information.
Reopening RIOC
The region may still be closed due to COVID-19, but RIOC is already working with Governor Cuomo’s office on a plan to safely reopen our offices as soon as possible. Please watch future RIOC Advisories for the latest information on this effort.
Transportation Updates
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
NYC Ferry - www.ferry.nyc/ – check for changes
MTA - new.mta.info/ – check for changes
