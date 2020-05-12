Roosevelt Island Beacon Program Virtual Zoom Youth Talk Show Every Wednesday Starting May 13 - Focus On Weekly Themes And Topics Suggested By Social Media, Email RI Beacon To Join The Talk Show
The Child Center of New York operates the Roosevelt Island Beacon after school program at PS/IS 217. During the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Roosevelt Island Beacon has gone online with their programs and is adding a Virtual Talk Show. According to the Roosevelt Island Beacon Assistant Director Sakinah Muhammad:
We are hope you are doing well and thank you for your continued efforts during these difficult times! The RI Beacon program will be hosting a weekly talk show via Zoom for 4th Grade-College Students. It will also be recorded and posted on our YouTubeAs previously reported, as of now, the NYC Beacon Summer Camps have been eliminated due to budget cuts
Click Here to Subscribe
We hope to engage our participants by having them join the live Zoom talk show, every Wednesday from 5:30 - 6:30 pm. The show will focus on various weekly themes and topics suggested by social media audiences. The hour will be broken up into different segments including but not limited to:
We are kindly asking parents, if your child does not have a video consent form, please do not have them join the Zoom call, or kindly send an email stating they have consent to beacon217@childcenterny.org
- Individual check-ins.
- Themed discussions led by hosts .
- Social media minute (exploring themes of laughter and connection)
- Q & A between the hosts and audience.
If you are interested in joining our talk show this Wednesday, email Beacon217@childcenterny.org so you can receive the Zoom meeting details.
0 comments :
Post a Comment