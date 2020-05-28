Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Children's Theatre Spring Musical The Wind In The Willow Goes Virtual, RSVP Now For Live Streaming Performances May 29, 30 & 31 - Enjoy Wonderful Performances By RI Kids And Help Support Local Theater Company
The Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Children's Theatre Spring Musical is going virtual this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. You're invited to sign up here for the live streaming premiere of The Wind In The Willows. Performance streaming dates are:
- Friday, May 29, 7pm: CAST 1
- Saturday, May 30th, 7pm: CAST 2
- Sunday, May 31st, 7pm: CAST 3
Hello! This weekend, Jonathan and I are premiering a brand new musical and we would LOVE for you to come! Join our first ever LIVE STREAM EVENT with MST&DA! -- RSVP required --MST&DA adds:
From stage to screen, this is a brand new adventure for us! The musical is family friendly, runs 1.5 hours, and is full of heart! Especially great for kids of all ages! During these uncertain times, we are committed to continue to create and connect!!!
This show was written by Jonathan and myself, and I directed it. We started first in the theatre and then moved onto ZOOM. It's a labor of love during quarantine. We love that we can share this with all of you, no matter where you may be... and hope it brings you some smiles.
Here's a sneak peek at The Wind in The Willows with a song performed by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner.
A LIVE STREAM EVENT : $10 Suggested Donation per person
Share this invitation with your family and friends, no matter where they may be!
Every household must make a separate reservation.
Make your reservation online HERE.
Link to event will be sent out 24 hours before the show.
