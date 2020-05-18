Roosevelt Island Robbery Of Computer Equipment Yesterday - Suspect Arrested
The Roosevelt Island Daily Public Safety Report listed:
05/17/2020 – 2205 – F/O 549 Main Street – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD.According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
A victim was robbed of personal property during a transaction over computer equipment. One suspect was apprehended. No weapon was used. The 114th Precinct is investigating.
