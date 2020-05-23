Roosevelt Island's Got Talent & MST&DA Present Virtual Variety Show Featuring Our Local Talent Sunday May 24 - Join The Fun & Join The Community On Zoom
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
Thank you for all your ongoing support! We hope you are doing as well as possible this week. As you might have heard, we've moved the Talent Show to every other week on Sundays at 5pm.
We hope you are able to join us for this week's line-up. As an extra measure of Zoom security, we've added a registration step before you log on.
You should only have to do this once. Let us know if you have any questions.
ZOOM HERE
You can also find Zoom link on Instagram in bio.
Best wishes.
0 comments :
Post a Comment