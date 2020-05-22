Sponsored Post - Here's What Can You Do To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC During the Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic, Fill Out The 2020 US Census Right Now - Roosevelt Island Self Response Rate Varies For Northtown, WIRE & Southtown Buidlings But NYC Behind The National Average
Roosevelt Island residents are asking what they can do to help during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic?
One easy, yet very important task to help all New Yorkers, is to fill out the 2020 US Census
Live, from New York...it’s the Census!— City of New York (@nycgov) May 20, 2020
The #2020census impacts funding for our hospitals, schools, public housing and more. Join @sethmeyers and your fellow New Yorkers to #GetCountedNYC! https://t.co/FQsyuBlrXr
Roosevelt Island has 3 Census Tracks. The Roosevelt Island self response rate as of May 21 is below.
See the full map at www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us
Help Roosevelt Island and all of NYC by filling out the 2020 Census right now.
