Support Local Roosevelt Island Organizations Helping Our Community Today On GivingTuesday - Movement To Inspire Generosity All Over World Founded By Local Resident Asha Curran
Today is #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving, established to support the organizations you care about during this unprecedented time of need. #GivingTuesday was founded right here at 92Y in 2012, and we’re proud to participate in today’s new giving day.— 92nd Street Y (@92Y) May 5, 2020
Giving Tuesday was co-founded by Roosevelt Island resident Asha Curran. According to Ms Curran:
We started GivingTuesday at the 92nd St Y and it is now an independent organization. We started it as a day to give following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it has now grown into a global movement with 70+ countries.
I moved here 18 months ago and I love it. I'm especially glad to be here during this crisis, with plenty of air and sky and surrounded by water and a friendly and safe community.
.@GivingTuesday works virtually with a global community of leaders. @RadioFreeAsha says “When people ask how big my team is, I don't know whether to say 10 or 400. What's the definition of a team?” Her experience leading this global movement: https://t.co/mGbumNLZS5— The Bridgespan Group (@BridgespanGroup) April 23, 2020
According to Giving Tuesday web site:
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.Among the local Roosevelt Island groups that need help are
We're launching #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity to take place on May 5, 2020, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community.
the Friends Of Coler who provide assistance to the residents and staff at Coler Nursing Facility.
I helped Friends of Coler Hospital set up a fundraising campaign for badly needed PPE. Please help us spread the word! @cornell_tech @Rooseveltisland #GetUsPPE https://t.co/dRxkbDppuM https://t.co/eQpG3XpXA4 pic.twitter.com/a2cBGMe8Mp— Fabio Daiber (@DaiberFabio) May 4, 2020
and the Coler Auxiliary. Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy writes:
Our friends at Coler have been recipients of items and services to make their lives better from the COLER AUXILIARY for decades.Contact Ms Berdy for more info on the Coler Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary funds special events, concerts, trips, personal needs, special equipment, clothing and dozens of activities and products that enhance their well-being. We have been funding snacks and special foods for the residents to help them in this time of need. We are going to fund more refreshments on the nursing home units.
The Coler auxiliary needs your support now to continue to provide for our Island Neighbors.
All donations are tax deductible to this 501 (c)3 not-for-profit.
Your donation will be gratefully appreciated. Please leave any donations (checks only) at the 531 door station to my attention.
Thanks so much for your donation to our neighbors at Coler.
Also, consider helping the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) heroes who provide daily meals to Roosevelt Island elderly, disabled and homebound during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Heroes In Action - RIDA, @nycemergencymgt CERT & @EVCNYC Food Pantry Volunteers Deliver Free Meals To Roosevelt Island Elderly And Homebound During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Ju6hBq1S35 pic.twitter.com/fAmtvB3Gft— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 5, 2020
The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance would also appreciate your Giving Tuesday support.
More info on Giving Tuesday at their web site.
UPDATE 7 PM - IDig2Learn is another worthy Roosevelt Island organization to support.
#GivingTuesdayNow During uncertainty 1 thing is certain YOU have helped iDig2Learn provide 8 yrs of free programs!Pls consider giving a gift & donating today. Click this @OpenSpaceInst link & add iDig2Learn in the org name 2 help. https://t.co/zWF9sutOHg pic.twitter.com/5xfTOxYwGw— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) May 5, 2020
