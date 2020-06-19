Coronavirus Lockdown Easing, Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Courts Opening Saturday June 20, Singles Only Play, 1 Hour Reservations, Masks Required When Walking To And From Assigned Court
The Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis courts, currently closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown,
will re-open Saturday, April 20.
Tennis Courts to Reopen June 20th— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) June 12, 2020
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Good news! The outdoor tennis courts will reopen on Saturday, June 20th . They will be open from 7:30 AM – 8:30 PM, seven days a week and maintained by a RIOC staff member.Click here for more info.
Here’s how the new system works:
There will be plenty of signage at the courts, as well as new play clocks and hand sanitizers for players to use. If you need assistance or if you see anyone not obeying the rules of the court, please contact PSD immediately at 212-832-4545.
- Reservations can be made online by visiting rioc.civicpermits.com in one (1) hour increments. For a step-by-step guide to how to use the site, please click here.
- A player and listed partner can have no more than one (1) active reservation at one time in total.
- Players can hold only two (2) active reservations per calendar day. A reservation will be invalid if you have already played on the same day prior to the reservation.
- Each player will be expected to show a form of identification AND their single play confirmation. A printed copy or image on a mobile device of the online reservation confirmation must be brought to the courts.
- All players should arrive five (5) minutes before their reserved time. Players must check in at the court gate waiting area at least five (5) minutes before the reserved hour begins.
- If all players have not checked-in at least five (5) minutes prior to the hour, players will lose their reservation.
- All players should wait in designated social distancing areas until their scheduled match time.
- Play is one hour, starting promptly on the hour.
- Singles only. No doubles play or group instruction allowed.
- Masks are required when walking to and from your assigned court. Gloves are strongly encouraged.
- Players under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or over.
During June 4 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, RIOC President Susan Rosenthal
thanked resident Joyce Short for her help in opening the Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Courts.
