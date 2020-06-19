Friday, June 19, 2020

Coronavirus Shutdown Easing - Roosevelt Island Playgrounds Opening Monday June 22 Says RIOC, Mayor deBlasio Speaks On Phase 2 Re-Openings

The Roosevelt Island playgrounds, closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown


will re-open Monday June 22.


According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Here's NYC Mayor de Blasio on Phase 2 re-openings.

