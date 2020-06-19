Coronavirus Shutdown Easing - Roosevelt Island Playgrounds Opening Monday June 22 Says RIOC, Mayor deBlasio Speaks On Phase 2 Re-Openings
The Roosevelt Island playgrounds, closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown
will re-open Monday June 22.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Here's NYC Mayor de Blasio on Phase 2 re-openings.
BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces that playgrounds will REOPEN on Monday.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 18, 2020
Learn more about Phase Two of reopening right now: https://t.co/EZuguYVB46
