Couple Practicing Skate Dancing At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus Plaza, Not Quite Central Park Skate Circle, Yet - Onewheelers Rolling Roosevelt Island Too
The Rooevelt Island Cornell Tech campus plaza is a lovely spot to relax and enjoy a bite to eat and a drink at the Cafe in the Bloomberg Academic Building. Did you know it's also a place to practice your Skate Dancing too?
I doubt the Cornell Tech Plaza will ever come close to the popularity of Central Park's Skate Circle, but, hey, you never know.
Not only are Dance Skaters discovering Roosevelt Island, but so are Onewheelers.
What's next?
