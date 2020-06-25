Free NYC Health & Hospitals Mobile Pop Up Covid-19 Nasal Swab Testing Site Coming To Roosevelt Island June 29 - July 3 Says Council Member Ben Kallos - First Come First Served Under The Motorgate Helix
Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos announced this evening that a Free Pop Up Mobil Covid-19 testing site under the Motorgate Helix will be available for Roosevelt Island residents starting Monday June 29 thru Friday July 3.
According to this press release excerpt from Council Member Kallos:
NYC Health + Hospitals today announced the first Covid-19 testing pop-up site on Roosevelt Island. The site will be available at Motorgate Helix Field from Monday, June 29 to Friday July 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a capacity to do 80 Covid-19 diagnostic nasal swab tests per day. This is the first testing site on Roosevelt Island, an island in the East River with more than 12,000 residents. The site was made possible with the support and advocacy of Council Member Kallos, Roosevelt Island elected officials, and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. All New Yorkers should get a Covid-19 nasal swab test. The test is free and there are no out-of-pocket fees or copays; however, patients with insurance will be asked for their insurance information....
... The NYC Health + Hospitals mobile Covid-19 testing site will come complete with 2 10' by 10’ tents. Residents will be met by a complement of one registration clerk and operations manager, a nurse, a nurse practitioner, and a trained patient navigator. Residents age 65 and over will be provided a separate line to access testing. There is no RSVP: care will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
There are mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Bronx and on Staten Island this week! They’re each providing 80 tests a day that are free, fast and easy.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 17, 2020
Find a site near you now: https://t.co/oIEUHV3fiI pic.twitter.com/HaNTMAX5jy
Here's the full press release from Council Member Ben Kallos.
