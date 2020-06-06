It's A Saturday Night - Take A Slow Geopolitical Blues Trip Through The History Of Downfall And Scandal With New Music Video Old News From Roosevelt Island Resident Chris "Moose" Rohifs
We met Roosevelt Island resident and musician Chris "Moose" Rohifs
Image From Music By Moose
last April when he debuted his Emergency Contact music video.
Moose has a new album, "As Advertised". According to Moose:
I just released a new music video that I think would be a great start to a home school history lesson.Here's "Old News" video from the As Advertised album.
Count ten seconds and find out you're old news. A word of warning in the form of a slow geopolitical blues trip through the history of downfall and scandal as presented in radio and TV journalism. Features double bass, electric keyboard, slide guitar, and a montage of historical audio and video news clips.
Also, my full video EP album "As Advertised" is out now -- a mix of funny & romantic songs together with video montages of animals, robots, rom-coms, spy cartoons, the works:
Check out more Music By Moose at his web site.
